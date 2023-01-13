DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Sitting for too long can lead to detrimental effects on someone’s health, but new research has found that simply walking might be the cure.

A study by the World Health Organization found that 5-minute walks every 30 minutes can offset the effects of too much sitting.

The researchers of this study found that when the participant walked 5 minutes for every 30 minutes of sitting, their blood sugar and blood pressure were reduced.

It also led to a 58 percent reduction in blood sugar spikes after eating.

The WHO estimates about 2 million deaths per year are linked to physical inactivity.