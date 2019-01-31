What Your Rental Car Knows About You

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Most of us would never leave our phone unlocked or leave our email open on a public computer. But some of us are doing something pretty similar when it comes to data stored in our cars.

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.