Living Dayton

Tornado Cleanup Scams

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As the cleanup from the tornado outbreak continues, The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to victims. The BBB wants to make sure you carefully check out any company before you hire them to make repairs.

 

 

 

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local