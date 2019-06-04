Tornado Cleanup Scams

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - As the cleanup from the tornado outbreak continues, The Better Business Bureau is issuing a warning to victims. The BBB wants to make sure you carefully check out any company before you hire them to make repairs.

