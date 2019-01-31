The Spicy Olive: Blood Orange Chocolate Fondue

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Spicy Olive 2

1 pound dark chocolate chips or whole bars chopped coarsely

1 cup heavy cream

1/2 cup milk

2 Tbs.The Spicy Olive’s Blood Orange Agrumato Olive Oil

1 Tbs. Fresh Orange Zest

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Pinch kosher salt

2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive’s Raspberry Dark Balsamic or Traditional, Cherry, etc...

Cookies, Fruit, marshmallows or pound cake, for serving

Directions: Special equipment: 6-quart slow cooker Heat a 6-quart slow cooker with insert on high until hot. Combine the chocolate, cream, milk, vanilla and salt and olive oil in the hot insert. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes, then whisk the ingredients together and set on low. Whisk in the balsamic just before serving.

