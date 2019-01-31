The Spicy Olive: Blood Orange Chocolate Fondue
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -
- 1 pound dark chocolate chips or whole bars chopped coarsely
- 1 cup heavy cream
- 1/2 cup milk
- 2 Tbs.The Spicy Olive’s Blood Orange Agrumato Olive Oil
- 1 Tbs. Fresh Orange Zest
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Pinch kosher salt
- 2 tablespoons The Spicy Olive’s Raspberry Dark Balsamic or Traditional, Cherry, etc...
- Cookies, Fruit, marshmallows or pound cake, for serving
Directions: Special equipment: 6-quart slow cooker Heat a 6-quart slow cooker with insert on high until hot. Combine the chocolate, cream, milk, vanilla and salt and olive oil in the hot insert. Cover and cook on high for 30 minutes, then whisk the ingredients together and set on low. Whisk in the balsamic just before serving.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
- Updated WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Superheroes visit patients at Dayton Children's
The tradition started years ago, when staff learned that a patient loved superheroes.Read More »
-
WSU faculty union hoping to continue talks
Earlier this week, there looked to be some progress between Wright State and the faculty union. Union officials say they are still hoping to meet at the negotiating table.Read More »
-
WATCH: Crash video highlights icy road dangers
The incident, showing a pickup truck hitting an icy patch before crashing into a guardrail and colliding with a semi, happened in November, but OSP shared it on Thursday as a reminder to give yourself more than enough time to get to your destination.Read More »
-
Miami County man sentenced for recording abuse of 2 minors
37-year-old Shawn Bradley coerced minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct between 2015 and 2018 for the purpose of producing child pornography.Read More »
-
Super Refund Saturday aims to recoup thousands for Miami Valley taxpayers
Volunteers are hoping to put thousands of dollars back in Miami Valley taxpayers' pockets.Read More »