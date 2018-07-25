The Event Connections Bridal Show
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - If there's a wedding in your future, you can find everything you need to plan your dream day in one place.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding
After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.Read More »
-
DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July
DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.Read More »
-
Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex
A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.Read More »
-
-