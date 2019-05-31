The Chicken Spot

Trending Stories
Husband remembers missing woman found dead
According to the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office, Catherine Clayburn's body was found Tuesday night near Shiloh and Blue Ridge drives after she was reported missing eight days earlier.Read More »
Residents hopeful for federal funding after FEMA assessment
Four teams spread out across the state to observe damage to homes, apartments and other property. The groups will assess areas in 10 counties over the course of three days.Read More »
Police: 2 inmates escape from MonDay Correctional
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 9 pm, two white males escaped out of a back window in the facility and took off on foot.Read More »
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
The Red Cross has set up three staging areas for tornado victims to file casework to get financial assistance.Read More »
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »