Texas Beef and Cattle Company

Driver runs from scene of crash in Trotwood
According to police, a car lost control on Wolf Creek Pike, near S.R. 49, around 2:40 a.m. Thursday.Read More »
I-75 northbound reopens in Dayton after overnight crash
It happened just after 3 a.m. Thursday near the Stanley Avenue exit.Read More »
Officials host event marshal training ahead of KKK-affiliated rally
The U.S. Department of Justice hosted an event marshal training session Wednesday for community members who might choose to demonstrate against the KKK-affiliated group.Read More »
YWCA supports Gov. DeWine's suggestion for changes in statute of limitations
DeWine is calling for a removal of the statute of limitations in rape cases and the extension of it in other cases of sexual assault.Read More »
Truck hits pole following crash in Dayton
Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the area of Free Pike and Brumbaugh Boulevard.Read More »