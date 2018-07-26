Living Dayton

Summer Cocktails

By:

Posted: Jul 26, 2018 03:25 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 26, 2018 03:25 PM EDT

Summer Cocktails

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) -
Cherry Gin Smash

2 oz. gin
6 cherries
1 sugar cube
.5 oz. lime juice
Ginger Ale

Glass: Tall
Ice: Crushed or cubed
Garnish: Lime wedge

Put the sugar cube, cherries, lime juice, and gin in a shaking tin. Shake hard for 20 - 30 seconds, then strain into the tall glass over fresh ice. Top off the glass with the ginger ale. Garnish with the lime wedge and serve.

Blackberry Tequila Smash

2 oz. tequila
3 blackberries
8 sage leaves
2 sugar cubes
1 oz. lime juice

Glass: Rocks
Ice: Crushed or cubed
Garnish: Blackberries

Put the sugar cubes, blackberries, sage leaves, grapefruit juice, and tequila in a shaking tin. Shake hard for 20 - 30 seconds, then strain into the short glass over fresh ice.  Garnish with the blackberries wedge and serve.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local