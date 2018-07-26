Summer Cocktails Video

Cherry Gin Smash

2 oz. gin

6 cherries

1 sugar cube

.5 oz. lime juice

Ginger Ale

Glass: Tall

Ice: Crushed or cubed

Garnish: Lime wedge

Put the sugar cube, cherries, lime juice, and gin in a shaking tin. Shake hard for 20 - 30 seconds, then strain into the tall glass over fresh ice. Top off the glass with the ginger ale. Garnish with the lime wedge and serve.

Blackberry Tequila Smash

2 oz. tequila

3 blackberries

8 sage leaves

2 sugar cubes

1 oz. lime juice

Glass: Rocks

Ice: Crushed or cubed

Garnish: Blackberries

Put the sugar cubes, blackberries, sage leaves, grapefruit juice, and tequila in a shaking tin. Shake hard for 20 - 30 seconds, then strain into the short glass over fresh ice. Garnish with the blackberries wedge and serve.

