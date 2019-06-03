Spa Express
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Are you looking to cool down this summer and enjoy some well deserved rest? Then Spa Express is the place you want to check out!
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Initial data suggests tornadoes destroyed over 200 homes in Montgomery Co.
According to the results, roughly 211 homes were destroyed in the county, with the highest concentration in these five areas: Harrison Township, Brookville, North Ridge, Old North Dayton, and Trotwood.Read More »
-
Trotwood schools announce summer programs, feeding sites
"There are over 363 students here in the Trotwood-Madison City School district who are displaced," says Superintendent Tyrone Olverson.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police cancel alert for missing Xenia man
He is described as a white male, is 5'8" tall, weighs 145 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a maroon jacket, white undershirt, and blue jeans.Read More »
-
Celina Strong: Volunteers help with tornado recovery efforts
Throughout the week the church opened its doors to provide meals and supplies not only to residents affected by the tornado but to workers clearing roads and putting up electric wires.Read More »
-
Celina wrapping up debris pickup following tornado
While the city has made progress, people in town are still coping with the aftermath.Read More »