Rockstar Pro Arena celebrates 7 years
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The area's only pro wrestling arena is celebrating 7 years in the Miami Valley with a huge event. In addition to that, Rockstar Pro Arena is getting ready to move to a new building!
More Stories
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Montgomery County cancels Level 1 Snow Emergency
- Wright State faculty will file to strike
- Updated Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials
- Updated WATCH: Surveillance video captures Cricket Wireless suspects
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Striking faculty hold 'teach outs' ahead of meeting with university officials
The Board of Trustees will meet Tuesday evening, but in the meantime, there is still growing tension on campus.Read More »
-
WATCH: Surveillance video captures Cricket Wireless suspects
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Burnett or the identity of the other suspect in the video is asked to call Montgomery County’s Regional Dispatch Center at (937) 225-4357 or Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at (937) 222-7867.Read More »
-
VIDEO: Armed robbery in Clayton caught on camera
Police say on January 26 around 10:00 pm a man walked into Nick's Food Mart in the 7900 block of N. Main Street and robbed the store.Read More »
-
Red Cross: Take extra safety precautions in dangerously low temperatures
Many people resort to using space heaters and other sources to keep their homes warm, but most people do not realize that home heating is the second-leading cause of fires in the country.Read More »
-
Freezing temperatures take toll on water mains
As the Miami Valley braces for another winter blast, public works crews are also bracing for repairs.Read More »