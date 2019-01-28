Living Dayton

Rockstar Pro Arena celebrates 7 years

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 02:52 PM EST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 02:52 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The area's only pro wrestling arena is celebrating 7 years in the Miami Valley with a huge event. In addition to that, Rockstar Pro Arena is getting ready to move to a new building!

