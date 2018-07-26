Pet of the Week

Meet the Team
Fair visitors encouraged to practice good hygiene when exposed to livestock exhibits
Environmental Health Director with Greene County Public Health, Jeff Webb, talked with 2 NEWS about tips on how to stay healthy at the fairRead More »
Dayton's Tech Town receives new funding from the state
The project will include the convergence of cutting-edge technologies and collaborations between the Air Force Research Laboratory and other organizations like the Ohio State University.Read More »
UPDATE: Driver killed in I-75 crash in Shelby County has been identified
Three semis and three passenger cars were involved in the accident. Preliminary investigation reveals that one of the semis failed to slow down for traffic and struck the rear of the other vehicles.Read More »
62-year-old indicted for child pornography
The Kettering Police Department responded to a call about a memory card that reportedly contained pictures of child pornography. 62-year-old Jeff McDonald was identified as the owner of the memory card, and as a result the Dayton Police Department was notified and began an investigation of McDonald’s memory card and his cell phone.Read More »
Four people indicted for marijuana grow operation in Montgomery County
The Tactical Crime Suppression Unit (TCSU) received information back in September of 2017 about a large marijuana cultivation and distribution organization.Read More »