Living Dayton

Patriot Freedom Festival

By:

Posted: May 22, 2019 02:45 PM EDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 02:45 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio(WDTN) - The event is family friendly including free admission & free parking with food, craft vendors & kid's activities.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local