Living Dayton

Miami Valley Golf Club

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:00 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - A new Living Dayton deal starts soon and this one would make a great Father's Day gift for any dad who likes to golf!

 

 

 

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local