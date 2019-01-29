Maani's Artisan Indian: Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Maani's Artisan Indian 2



Tandoori Chicken Sandwich

1 pound of chicken breast cut in half

3 tbs Nonfat yogurt

3 tbs Tandoori Masala Powder

1 tsp Salt

½ tsp Black Pepper

¼ tsp Chili Powder

1 tbs Ketchup

2 tsp Lemon Juice

1 tsp Ginger Garlic Paste

2 tbs Canola Oil

1 cup Panko Breadcrumbs or if Gluten free use Almond Crumbs

4 Hamburger Buns

Instructions:

1. Pound chicken to desired thickness and make shallow cuts in the chicken with a sharp knife in order for the marinade to penetrate.

2. Combine all the ingredients in a large bowl and toss chicken into the marinade.

3. Place the marinated chicken in the fridge for at least 1 hour or for best results 4 hours.

4. Remove chicken a piece at a time from the marinade.

5. Place chicken into the panko breadcrumbs covering the entire chicken breast on each side.

6. Heat up a fry pan with the canola oil on medium high heat and fry each breast piece until golden brown on each side and cooked through.

7. Butter the inside of the buns and toast them until golden brown. Serve warm with lettuce and tomato and enjoy!

Tandoori Chicken Nugget Bites

Follow the same method and recipe the only difference is to cut the breast into small chunks. Cut each breast into 3-4 strips lengthwise, and then each strip into 4-5 chunks.

