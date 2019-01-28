Living Dayton

K12 Gallery and TEJAS fundraising following vandalism

By:

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 02:45 PM EST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 02:45 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The K12 TEJAS Art Gallery in downtown Dayton was recently hit by vandals. It was the second attack in just a matter of months. Owner, Jennifer Taylor talks about the effort to protect the gallery and how you can help.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local