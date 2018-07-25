Home Run For Life
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The Dayton Dragons won't be the only ones standing on the baseball diamond at tonight's game. The final honoree of the "Anthem Home Run For Life" program will join them.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
Drivers reminded to keep pets safe during travel
AAA is reminding travelers to keep their pets safe while sharing the roads.Read More »
-
DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding
After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.Read More »
-
DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July
DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.Read More »
-
Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex
A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.Read More »
-