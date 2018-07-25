Greene County Fair
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - we are only days away from the start of the Greene county fair. many of the fan favorites will be returning to the fair grounds starting July 29.
More Stories
Meet the Team
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
-
DeWine, Husted visit Brigid's Path, promise to help push for state funding
After touring Brigid's Path, DeWine and Husted had a roundtable discussion with several county officials.Read More »
-
DPS seeking for more instrument donations before the end of July
DPS has been looking for new and used equipment to relaunch their district-wide music program.Read More »
-
Friends mourn victim killed at Trotwood apartment complex
A 25-year-old man was found tied-up, dead, and with multiple gunshot wounds inside his home at a Trotwood apartment complex.Read More »
-
-