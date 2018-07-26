Ghostlight Coffee Going Green

Living Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - If you head to Ghostlight Coffee for your cup of joe, you may notice something different when you order. The shop is introducing a new composting system in an effort to go green. 

