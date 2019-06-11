Living Dayton

Food Safety for Summer Cook Outs

By:

Posted: Jun 11, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 11, 2019 03:20 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The summer cookout and party season is here which means a lot of people will be preparing food for celebrations. Chef Stephanie from Fond of Life shares important rules all cooks need to follow to make sure their food is safe.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Tornado Recovery Help Center

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local