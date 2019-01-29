Living Dayton

Dayton PorchFest 2019

By:

Posted: Jan 29, 2019 01:32 PM EST

Updated: Jan 29, 2019 01:32 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - This summer, music will once again fill the air in saint anne's hill for the third annual PorchFest! Organizers are putting out the call for performers.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local

  • Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations
     Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    Police: Door-to-door scammer in Xenia asking for donations

    She has been claiming to be associated with the Xenia Christian Center and is asking people for donations for someone in the hospital.

    Read More »
  • Man taken into custody after standoff in Union
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Man taken into custody after standoff in Union

    SWAT, the Sheriff’s Office, City of Union police, and Butler Township police responded to the area after a family called 911 because they were concerned about their elder male relative who had weapons inside his home.

    Read More »
  • Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Crews respond to Fairborn apartment for reports of fire

    Officials tell 2 NEWS the fire started in one of the rear bedrooms.

    Read More »
  • Van barrels through garage of Miamisburg home
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Van barrels through garage of Miamisburg home

    Police say the driver failed to stop while coming down a hill and barreled straight into the garage.

    Read More »
  • Protecting vulnerable adults during cold snap
     Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Protecting vulnerable adults during cold snap

    As temperatures dip dangerously low, the Miami Valley Alzheimer's Association is reminding caregivers to keep a close eye on loved ones with dementia.

    Read More »