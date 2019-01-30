Living Dayton

Cold Weather Safety

By:

Posted: Jan 30, 2019 02:04 PM EST

Updated: Jan 30, 2019 02:04 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - The forecast calls for an arctic blast to bring near zero temperatures and dangerously cold wind chills to our region.  The coldest of the temperatures are expected on Wednesday.  The American Red Cross offers steps to follow to stay safe in this bitter cold.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local