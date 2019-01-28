Living Dayton

Brown Bag Sale & Valentine's Gifts at Living Simply Soap

By:

Posted: Jan 28, 2019 02:47 PM EST

Updated: Jan 28, 2019 02:47 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Unfortunately, winter can wreak havoc on your skin! It's important to maintain a proper skincare routine all year-round. Now is the perfect time to stock up on some products!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local