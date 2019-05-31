Boonshoft Summer Camps
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Young learners are invited to the Boonshoft Museum of Discovery Summer Camps where all kinds of adventures are in store. Campers can become an archaeologist, or fancy themselves a biologist, or test their creativity as a tiny house engineer.
