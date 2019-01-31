Living Dayton

Big Game Cocktails

By:

Posted: Jan 31, 2019 01:34 PM EST

Updated: Jan 31, 2019 01:34 PM EST

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Cheer on your favorite team this weekend with a tasty beverage in hand! Smart Guy in a Tie, Brian Petro shares a couple cocktail recipes.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

As Seen on 2 NEWS

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local