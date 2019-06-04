Living Dayton

Benefits of Being A Stay-At-Home Dad

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 02:01 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Gender stereotypes are continuing to change. More and more fathers are trading in their paychecks to be a full-time stay-at-home dads. 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Your Local Election Headquarters

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local