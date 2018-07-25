Living Dayton

Beerry Christmas in July

By:

Posted: Jul 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Updated: Jul 25, 2018 01:23 PM EDT

Beerry Christmas in July

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Is the summer heat draining your holiday cheer? Refill your spirit(or at least half of it) at the 3rd annual Christmas in July beer tasting!

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local