BBB "Secure Your ID Day"

Posted: Sep 25, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

Updated: Sep 25, 2018 01:56 PM EDT

BBB "Secure Your ID Day"

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) - Protecting your identity is largely in your own hands. If you have unwanted documents with your personal information laying around the house, you can safely dispose of them on "Secure Your ID Day."

