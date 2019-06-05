Living Dayton

"The Greatest Showman" with Arthur Murray Dance Center

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 04:42 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 04:45 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio - Dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Center are lacing up their dance shoes and performing "The Greatest Showman," benefiting A Special Wish.

 

 

The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


2 News Helps Tornado Recovery

header image
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help

Disaster Recovery for Dayton Donate Button

More Stories

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local