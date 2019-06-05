"The Greatest Showman" with Arthur Murray Dance Center
DAYTON, Ohio - Dancers from Arthur Murray Dance Center are lacing up their dance shoes and performing "The Greatest Showman," benefiting A Special Wish.
The information, advice and answers displayed in the Living Dayton section of WDTN.com are those of individual sponsors and not WDTN-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WDTN.com presents this content on behalf of each participating Living Dayton sponsor. Sponsored content is copyrighted to its respective sponsor unless otherwise indicated.
Trending Stories
Don't Miss
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Police: 2 inmates escape from MonDay Correctional
Regional dispatch tells 2 NEWS that just before 9 pm, two white males escaped out of a back window in the facility and took off on foot.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Dayton Area Tornado Victims: How to find help
The Red Cross has set up three staging areas for tornado victims to file casework to get financial assistance.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Tornado Recovery: How to volunteer to help
Volunteers are needed across the Miami Valley following the Memorial Day tornado outbreak. If you want to volunteer information here is information provided by the following communities.Read More »
-
Tornado Recovery: How to donate to communities hit by storms
Here is how people can donate to communities hit during the Memorial Day tornado outbreak.Read More »
-
WATCH: Sheriff confirms remains found belong to missing Harrison Twp. woman
Sheriff Rob Streck said that members of Equusearch, a national organization specialized in locating missing persons, found the body around 7 pm Tuesday evening.Read More »