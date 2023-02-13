DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — It turns out, a cup of strawberries a day may keep the doctor away.

Health experts say that eating a cup of strawberries, which is about eight medium-sized strawberries, a day can have an extremely positive impact on your heart health.

Research suggests that strawberries can also lower cholesterol and blood sugar in addition to decreasing inflammation and insulin resistance, reducing the risk of some cancers and supporting cognitive functions.

Diets that are low in fruit are among the top 3 risk factors for cardiovascular disease and diabetes.