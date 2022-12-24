Close up of elderly couple holding hands and walking outdoors. Rear view of man and woman holding hands of each other while walking outdoors.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Christmas is here and officials are wanting people to know that they are not alone this holiday season.

For some, the holidays may make some feel not so good since some have lost loved ones throughout the years.

A health expert says an important thing to remember is “Recognizing that those feelings are real and just being flexible with the tradition you’ve done in the past with those folks.”

The aspect of mental health around the holidays is very important, especially when you are made to make changes in how you celebrate the holidays.

Experts suggest for those looking to honor those that we have lost and to not forget them to decorate cookies or leave a seat open at the table in their honor.

If you are in need of mental health assistance this holiday season, you can dial 988 and be connected to someone at the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. By dialing the three-digit number, you will be able to hear resources available to you if you need them.