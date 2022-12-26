Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — More people die during the last week of December from heart attacks than any other time of the year, according to the American Heart Association.

In fact, Christmas is the number one day, with Dec. 26 being the second highest. The third comes on New Year’s Day.

Dr. Mitch Elkind of the American Heart Association attributes the rise to increased stress, poor eating, routine disruption and a lack of exercise. He says it is important not to overlook your symptoms.

“If you’re feeling a little bit of chest discomfort, a little twinge of pain, some fluttering in your chest, around the holidays, don’t put it off until the new year,” Dr. Elkind said.

“Seek help now, because if you don’t, you mind not get that chance later. So, take it seriously.”

Other warning signs of a heart attack include pain or discomfort in one or both arms, the back, neck, jaw or stomach, shortness of breath, as well as breaking out in a cold sweat, nausea or lightheadedness.

If you believe someone is suffering cardiac arrest, call 911 immediately.