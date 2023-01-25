COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – CelebrateOne hosted an event Tuesday to promote sleep safety in infants.

According to the organization, 150 infants die every year in Franklin County, with sleep-related deaths as the leading cause.

CelebrateOne Executive Director Maureen Stapleton said in the last nine months of 2022, 24 infants died in Franklin County due to sleep-related reasons.

“We’re really trying to do a better job of educating our community on the fact that this is a crisis, that post-pandemic, we’re seeing a rise in sleep-related deaths,” Stapleton said. “You don’t have to be a mom, you don’t have to be a dad. You can be somebody who knows of a baby or parents that are in need.”

CelebrateOne said you should know the ABCs of safe sleeping:

A stands for Alone: While the American Academy of Pediatrics recommends room sharing for the first year of life, bed-sharing is never recommended.

B is for Back: The baby should always be put to sleep on their back, as sleeping on the tummy raises the risk of suffocation.

C is for Empty Crib: If your baby falls asleep somewhere else, move them to the designated safe sleep space as soon as possible.

Organizers said they decided to host Tuesday’s event after noticing a troubling trend in the data.

For more information on keeping infants safe while they sleep, visit the CelebrateOne website.