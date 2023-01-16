DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The U.S. cancer death rate has dropped by one-third in the past 30 years.

The American Cancer Society credits this to an increase in preventative measures and screenings.

Preventative measures include early detection, avoiding tobacco, eating healthy, getting active and protecting yourself from the sun.

In addition, receiving the HPV, or Human Papillomavirus, vaccine can cause 6 types of cancer.

Vaccinating your child at the recommended ages, between 9 and 12, is the best way to prevent HPV cancers later in life, according to the American Cancer Society.

Cervical cancer rates saw a 65 percent drop when young women started to receive the HPV vaccine a decade ago.

However, cancer is still the second leading cause of death in the nation, falling just behind heart disease.