DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — An entire city inside of Logan County has been experiencing a boil advisory.

Bellefontaine Police posted on social media that residents have been experiencing water pressure issues because of a water main break affecting residents in the city.

The Bellefontaine Police Department announced in a post on social media residents that who receive water from the city should continue boiling their water. The city is experiencing an issue and crews are still working to fix it to bring proper water back to the residents of the city.

On the city’s website, Bellefontaine provided a message to boil your water for at least five minutes prior to use. The Logan County Health District has provided additional tips residents in need of boiling water can take to protect their own health and be safe.

According to Logan Health Ohio, residents should boil city or well water for five minutes before consumption or use water from an approved source such as bottled water.

Commercial businesses must disconnect machines that use tap water including soft drink beverage lines and all food preparation sinks.

When the boil advisory is lifted, residents should flush out any water-using equipment including water faucets and drinking fountains. Residents should also replace any carbon filters after flushing the lines.

If you are a resident of the city and would like any updates, you are urged to call Bellefontaine City Utilities at (937) 592-3561. The city asks that residents do not call the police department, as the dispatch center has become “overwhelmed”.