A cold front will bring cooler, but comfortable temperatures for the next couple of days. This evening as the front passes a wave will bring scattered showers to the area through the early Monday morning commute.

TONIGHT: Scattered showers, mostly cloudy. Low 52

MONDAY: Early AM showers, especially south and east, becoming partly sunny in the afternoon. High 67

MONDAY NIGHT: Becoming clear and cold. Low 45

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny and beautiful! High 70

Dry weather with high pressure will continue through Thursday. A gradual warming trend for the week ahead. The next storm system moves in late Friday and Saturday with a chance for some rain.

