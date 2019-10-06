Storm Team 2 Forecast

daily forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lots of clouds today with periods of showers. Not a complete wash out, but still chances of rain.

A cold front will push through the Miami Valley today and bring in scattered showers and possibly a few storms. Not a complete wash out, but the rain chances will be with us throughout the day.

TODAY: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers, few storms. Highs around 70

Live Doppler 2HD

TONIGHT: A few showers, mostly cloudy. Low 52

MONDAY: AM shower, otherwise, becoming partly cloudy and pleasant. High 68

Pleasant weather for the next few days with plenty of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. Next chance of rain will be by Friday.

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Tragedy in Dayton Stories

More Oregon District Shooting

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More profile-65422

Trending Stories

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS