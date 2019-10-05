A spectacular fall day filled with lots of sunshine and warming fall temperatures. After a cool start in the 40s this morning, temperatures will rise into the 70s by this afternoon. A perfect day to take in some fall activities such as pumpkin picking or the Minster Oktoberfest.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs near 75

Temperatures will warm quickly through the day after starting out in the 40s.

TONIGHT: Increasing clouds, not as cool. Low 62

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain developing. Highs around 70

Rain may linger into Monday morning. Dry weather for Tuesday through Thursday with highs around 70 and lows in the upper 40s.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.