Lots of fall activities and festivals going on this weekend and it will be unseasonably warm. Both today and Sunday, there is a slim chance of a shower or storm mainly to the north.

TODAY: Mix of clouds and sun, breezy and unseasonably warm. Slight chance of a shower or storm, mainly north. High 88

Temperatures over 15 degrees above normal this afternoon

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Spotty shower or storm. Low 65

SUNDAY: Partly sunny, slim chance of a shower or storm. High 86

Summer will not give up for the week ahead. A potential heat wave is setting up for the next several days with highs in the 90s.

