It’s the last official day of summer for 2019 and it will not disappoint with summertime heat and humidity continuing. Breezy, hot and humid throughout the day. A cold front will bring in chances for a few showers and storms overnight as fall arrives at 3:50 AM.
TODAY: Partly sunny, breezy, hot and humid. High 90
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, muggy with a chance for a few showers and storms. Low 68
MONDAY: A few showers and storms with best chances in the morning. Breezy and not as warm. High 78
Beautiful weather for the next couple of days with drier air and plenty of sunshine.
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.