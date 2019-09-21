The rain continues to exit the Miami Valley this morning. A nice downpour for those that received the rain. It’s the last official weekend of summer and summer time warmth will continue. At least there will be a decent breeze from the southwest by this afternoon. If you are heading to Columbus for the Buckeye game, there may be an afternoon shower or storm.

TODAY: Partly sunny, very warm and humid. High 88

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, muggy and mild. Low 67

SUNDAY: Hot and humid and turning quite breezy. Highs around 90

Sunday night into Monday morning expect our best chances for scattered showers and storms with the passage of a cold front. This front will bring in cooler and drier air for the start of the work week.

Live Doppler 2HD

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.