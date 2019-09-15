Another really nice day shaping up. Some scattered debris clouds are possible due to a weakening complex of showers and storm, especially across the northern Miami Valley. Tonight and Monday morning, there is a very slight chance of a sprinkle, but most areas will remain dry.

TODAY: Becoming breezy and very warm. High 87

Above normal highs continue today

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild. Sprinkle? Low 66

MONDAY: Partly cloudy and very warm. AM sprinkle? High 86

Dry conditions and above normal highs will continue for the week ahead. Highs will gradually increase to near 90 by the end of the week.