Finally a break from the intense heat and humidity! Expect plenty of sunshine by later this afternoon. Drier air continues to push into the area through tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop off quickly this evening.

TODAY: Cooler and less humid. Increasing sunshine. High 81

TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cool. Low 58

A nice night to open the windows

SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 85

Above normal temperatures continue this week with a dry stretch of weather. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.

