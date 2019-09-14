Finally a break from the intense heat and humidity! Expect plenty of sunshine by later this afternoon. Drier air continues to push into the area through tonight. This will allow temperatures to drop off quickly this evening.
TODAY: Cooler and less humid. Increasing sunshine. High 81
TONIGHT: Becoming clear and cool. Low 58
SUNDAY: Partly sunny and warmer. High 85
Above normal temperatures continue this week with a dry stretch of weather. Highs are expected in the mid to upper 80s and lows in the 60s.
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App for iPhone or Android. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.