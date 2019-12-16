WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in place for the entire region through 7 a.m. on Monday morning.

2-3 inches of snow is likely with isolated areas seeing 4 inches. Some freezing rain will also be possible on Monday morning. mostly south and east of the Miami Valley.

The main impact will be slippery road conditions and periods of lower visibility. Right now it looks like the snow will come to an end by the Monday morning commute, but you should still expect to come across slick spots and drive with caution. Be prepared to allow extra time if traveling on Monday morning. Check out the latest images from Live Dopper 2 HD before you head out.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Snow and freezing rain. Low 30

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, rain and snow returns in the afternoon. High 38

MONDAY NIGHT: rain transitions to snow. Low 26

TUESDAY: Snow becomes isolated, colder temperatures. High 30

Additional snowfall is likely Monday night and Tuesday morning. After that, the rest of the week looks dry with a chance for sunshine on Thursday. Temperatures will be very cold mid-week, but closer to normal by the end of the week.