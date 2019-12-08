Early morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and mild temperatures today. Rain moves in mainly overnight and Monday.
TODAY: Breezy and mild with increasing clouds. High 53
TONIGHT: Rain developing, not as cold. Low 48
MONDAY: Rain, gusty winds and mild. High 55
Another arctic blast invades the Miami Valley on Tuesday with falling temperatures and a chance of snow flurries.
Live Doppler 2HD
Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.
Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.