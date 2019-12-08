Storm Team 2 Forecast

Early morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds and mild temperatures today. Rain moves in mainly overnight and Monday.

TODAY: Breezy and mild with increasing clouds. High 53

TONIGHT: Rain developing, not as cold. Low 48

MONDAY: Rain, gusty winds and mild. High 55

Another arctic blast invades the Miami Valley on Tuesday with falling temperatures and a chance of snow flurries.

