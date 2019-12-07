1  of  2
A frosty start to the day as temperatures are running about 20 degrees colder than Friday morning. Sunglasses will be needed with bright blue skies and full sunshine.

TODAY: Sunny and seasonable. High 42

Much colder outside this morning. A layer of frost has built up on vehicles.
Lots of sunshine today after a chilly start.

TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Low 30

SUNDAY: Breezy, warmer with increasing clouds. High 53

The next storm system will be approaching Sunday night, spreading rain across the Miami Valley Monday and Tuesday. An arctic blast chills the Ohio Valley mid week.

