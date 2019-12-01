Storm Team 2 Forecast

Changing weather throughout the day. Temperatures rose into the 50s overnight with the rain. A mix of clouds and sun for the rest of the morning. This afternoon, temperatures drop through the 40s, with gusty winds and periods of rain and snow showers.

TODAY: Falling temps, AM mix of clouds and sun, PM showers. High 48 and falling

Turning colder today as clouds increase and showers return.

TONIGHT: Periods of rain and snow showers. Light accumulations possible. Low 31

MONDAY: Colder with mostly cloudy skies and a few rain or snow showers. High 38

Drier weather for much of the week ahead with a gradual warming trend into the mid 40s by the end of the week.

