A few slick spots on area roads are possible early this morning. Otherwise, snow will be melting today as temperatures rise into the 40s. Clouds and sun will mix throughout the day.

TODAY: Partly sunny and breezy. High 45

Lots of morning clouds with increasing sun this afternoon.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Low 34

MONDAY: Mix clouds and sun and nice. High 52.

Mild temperatures on Tuesday, but rain and gusty winds will be developing. A messy day for Thanksgiving travel both Tuesday and Wednesday with rain and gusty winds. Thanksgiving is colder with highs in the low 40s.

