Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Storm Team 2 Forecast

daily forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Morning sunshine will give way to clouds thickening this afternoon. Still a little cool for this time of the year with highs reaching into the mid 40s.

TODAY: Increasing clouds. High 47

TONIGHT: Generally cloudy, not as cool. Low 32

MONDAY: Lots of clouds. Sprinkle? High 48

Temperatures will warm into the 50s for a couple of days mid week before cooling back into the 40s by next weekend.

Live Doppler 2HD

Grab the FREE WDTN News App from the Apple Store or Google play. Stay up to date with all the local news, weather and sports as well as live newscasts and events as they happen.

news-app-download-apple news-app-download-google-play

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

9-4 donate dayton strong

Latest Video on WDTN.com

Only on WDTN.com | Phil Wiedenheft

More Phil Wiedenheft

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS