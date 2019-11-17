Morning sunshine will give way to clouds thickening this afternoon. Still a little cool for this time of the year with highs reaching into the mid 40s.
TODAY: Increasing clouds. High 47
TONIGHT: Generally cloudy, not as cool. Low 32
MONDAY: Lots of clouds. Sprinkle? High 48
Temperatures will warm into the 50s for a couple of days mid week before cooling back into the 40s by next weekend.
