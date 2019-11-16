Breaking News
I-75 NB shut down in Shelby Co. due to crash; roughly 8 injured
A cool but dry weekend throughout the Miami Valley. Sunshine will increase throughout the day as highs reach into the mid 40s.

TODAY: AM clouds give way to sunshine. Highs near 45

Morning clouds will give way to sunshine. Still cool today.

TONIGHT: Clear early, otherwise partly cloudy. Lows around 25

SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, cool. High 48

Chance of a few sprinkles on Monday, otherwise a warming trend through mid week. Highs will return into the 50s.

