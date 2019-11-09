This is the weekend to put up your holiday lights, if you haven’t already! Temperatures will be the rising into the 40s today and 50s on Sunday. Today, a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day with winds out of the south.

TODAY: Morning clouds give way to afternoon sunshine. High around 45

Normal high this time of the year is 55 degrees.

TONIGHT: Clear early, becoming partly cloudy. Low 35

SUNDAY: Lots of clouds, some sun, but milder. High 53

The first arctic blast of the season roars into the Ohio Valley to start out the work week. We will likely see our first measurable snowfall as well. Average first measurable snow is November 24th and average first inch of snow is December 8th.

Bitterly cold air to start the week. Possibly record breaking cold.

Live Doppler 2HD

